Striving to ensure safe return of students: Himachal Pradesh CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 28

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the state government was striving hard to facilitate safe evacuation of students from Himachal stranded in Ukraine. Thakur stated this while virtually interacting with the students stranded in Ukraine due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

As many as 218 persons have so far registered on the helpline started by the state government and 102 students of Himachal Pradesh have reached India.

317 from state still stuck As many as 317 students are still stranded in Ukraine and efforts are being made to bring them back home safely. All students in Ukraine should strictly adhere to the advisories of the Indian embassy there. — Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister

Thakur said that 317 students were still stranded in Ukraine and efforts were being made to bring back all students home safely. He interacted with the students, who had reached India, and their parents.

He advised the students stranded in Ukraine to strictly adhere to the advisories of Indian embassy at Ukraine and move only after consultation with the embassy officials and management of their respective institutions. He said the state government was concerned about safety and security of the students and making all efforts for their safe return. Thakur said that the government was constantly in touch with the Government of India for the safe evacuation of the students.

“The Union government led was aware of the situation and has deputed four Union ministers in different neighbouring countries of Ukraine to monitor and coordinate the evacuation process,” he assured the students. He said that the state government has also established a helpline for proper coordination of those stranded in Ukraine

Thakur urged the parents of the students stranded in Ukraine to boost their morale as the state government was also in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs. The officers of the state as well as the Chief Minister Office were also closely monitoring the situation.

He said that the state government was bringing home all the students arriving in India free of cost. Chief Minister also welcomed the students who have arrived safely from Ukraine.