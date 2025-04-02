Strong education system drives radical societal change: Speaker

Himachal Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania formally inaugurated a modern library at Kakira gram panchayat in the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency today. Built at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, the library has books for various competitive exams, newspapers, magazines, two desktop computers with Internet facility and CCTV cameras for security purpose.

Pathania, while addressing the gathering, emphasised the importance of a strong education system in driving a revolutionary societal change. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to providing quality education and highlighted various initiatives taken in this direction. He urged local villagers, especially the youth, to utilise the newly established library in the gram panchayat and leverage its resources to achieve their educational goals.

He expressed concern over the rising drug menace and said that even the Himachali youth were not falling prey to it. He stressed the need for providing better alternatives and highlighted the government’s focus on quality education, sports and library development. He added that five modern libraries had been set up in the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency over the past two years. He assured people that more such libraries would be established in the constituency in future.

The Speaker also listened to the grievances of local residents and directed the officials concerned to resolve their issues.