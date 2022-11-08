Strong govt must in border state: Rajnath

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 7

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today that a strong government in border states, including Himachal Pradesh, was a must for national security. He addressed an election rally at Paidi for BJP candidate from Balh Inder Singh Gandhi.

He said, “You are aware about the behaviour of our neighbouring countries China and Pakistan towards India. In 2020, during the standoff with Chinese forces in the Galwan valley of Ladakh region, our soldiers showed their bravery and beat the enemy. Himachal is a border state and so needs a strong government from national security point of view.”

Rajnath said that the ‘double-engine’ government of the BJP had done tremendous development in Himachal in the past five years. “No one can accuse Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of being corrupt. Similarly, at the Centre, the BJP has been in power for the past eight years but no one can level allegations of corruption against the government,” he added.

He said that during the Congress regime, corruption was widespread and deep rooted, while the BJP had wiped it out. He added, “The BJP has promised in its manifesto that additional Rs 3,000 will be provided to farmers and eight lakh jobs will be created for the youth in the next five years. Women will be provided three LPG cylinders free of cost in a year and 33 per cent reservation in jobs.”

The Defence Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had emerged as a global leader. “No one can dare to cast an evil eye at India today because of the Prime Minister’s strong leadership.

He said, “The World Health Organisation has appreciated the Prime Minister’s efforts to deal with the Covid crisis effectively. Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India has developed Covid vaccines and vaccinated all eligible citizens with two doses free of cost. India had also supplied Covid vaccines to 100 countries.”

Rajnath said, “The BJP has removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has started. The party is now moving to implement a uniform civil code in the country. If the BJP comes to power in Himachal, a uniform civil code will be implemented.”

He urged voters to support BJP candidate Inder Singh Gandhi from Balh.