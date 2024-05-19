Structures along NH removed

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 18

The administration and police, along with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), demolished 24 encroachments along the Bhuntar-Ramshila NH near Shangri Bagh. Temporary tents of migrants and tarpaulin and bamboo kiosks were also removed.

The administration and NHAI had identified 163 encroachment sites along the highway from Jhiri to Shangribag and from Ramshila to Manali. Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla said these encroachments were removed as per the orders of the High Court.

The officer said some occupants had reoccupied the area for which the NHAI had already paid full compensation and a few had made temporary shanties and were running their businesses. He said, “Notices had been served upon the encroachers and public announcement was also made. However, when the encroachers failed to comply with the directions of the administration, these were demolished using bulldozers today.”

