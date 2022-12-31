Stuck beyond Solang, 400 vehicles rescued

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 30

The police succeeded in moving around 400 stranded vehicles safely from Lahaul side to Manali last night after working hard for eight hours. The vehicles had been stuck between Solang and Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway after snowfall near Atal Tunnel and its nearby places.

Road had become slippery after snowfall, making driving especially difficult. The long traffic jam between Atal Tunnel and Solang forced the police authorities of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts to launch a joint rescue operation to evacuate all passengers safely out of the area.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma said, “Over 11,000 vehicles had crossed Atal Tunnel to and fro from Manali to Lahaul and vice-versa from 8 am on December 29 to 8 am on December 30, indicating huge rush of tourist vehicles to Lahaul valley ahead of New Year.”

He said snowfall in the late afternoon yesterday led to a long traffic jam around 4 pm. The road became slippery and vehicles started skidding on the road.

“Police personnel were deployed jointly by the Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti authorities to move stranded vehicles from Lahaul side to Manali. Over 400 vehicles stuck between Solang and Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway were moved to Manali,” he added.

Some of the tourists stuck in the jam left their vehicles on the road and travelled to Manali in vehicles sent by the administration. Manali SDM Surender Thakur had sent 40 4x4 vehicles towards Atal Tunnel to safely evacuate all the stranded tourists. The rescue operation was over around 1 am.

Several such incidents have been reported in the past years when tourists have been stranded on the Manali-Leh highway for hours at night after sudden snowfall.