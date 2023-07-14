Stuck for five days, tourists leave Kasauli

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 13

Six tourist families stuck at Nahri village in Kasauli tehsil for the last five days after debris fell on the link road finally managed to leave the area following the intervention of SDM Kasauli.

Though the PWD had sent machinery to open the link road, villagers did not permit them to open the road. They demanded a retaining wall to strengthen the road before permitting the tourist vehicles to exit the area.

SDM Gaurav Mahajan said the residents were prevailed upon as soon as the information reached him today and the road was got cleared.

