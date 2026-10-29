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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Student behind Army drone project injured in hostel fall

Student behind Army drone project injured in hostel fall

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Sarvesh Kumar recently secured a project worth over Rs 3.5 crore to develop a drone for the Indian Army. Pic: iStock
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Sarvesh Kumar, a fifth-semester Computer Engineering student at a government polytechnic college who recently secured a project worth over Rs 3.5 crore to develop a drone for the Indian Army, was injured after reportedly falling from the third floor of his hostel at Baroh near Hamirpur on Wednesday.

Sarvesh was initially taken to the Medical College in Hamirpur for treatment. After receiving primary medical care, he was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, around 5 pm.

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According to family sources, he has suffered fractures in both knees and multiple fractures on the right side of his face. Doctors have advised him against speaking for now.

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College principal Chandrashekhar Sharma said an investigation was underway and it would be premature to draw any conclusions about the incident.

In his statement to the police, Sarvesh reportedly said he was sitting on the third-floor railing and fell while attempting to move. He told the police that he was unsure how the fall occurred.

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Superintendent of Police Balbir Thakur said the police had registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

Sarvesh had recently attracted attention for developing a drone for the Indian Army at a cost of just Rs 87,000, an achievement that reportedly earned him a project worth more than Rs 3.5 crore. He was also scheduled to join IIT-Roorkee for further development of a drone designed to evade radar detection.

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