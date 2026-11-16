Student life lays foundation for future, says Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said student life was an important period for laying a strong foundation for the future. He was addressing the cluster-level annual prize distribution function at Government Senior Secondary School, Amarpur, in Bilaspur district today.

He advised students to focus on their overall personality development alongside academics, with particular emphasis on confidence, discipline, positive thinking and good conduct. He also stressed the importance of daily exercise and effective time management, saying these habits helped students remain physically and mentally fit and achieve their goals. Dharmani announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the school’s infrastructure development. He added that funds would soon be provided for improving basic facilities. He said the state government was making continuous efforts to strengthen the education system and provide students with a better learning environment.

He said improving basic infrastructure in schools was a priority so that students could participate in academic activities as well as sports, cultural programmes and other creative pursuits. He added that academic achievements alone were not enough to ensure success in life, as confidence, discipline, positive thinking and good conduct were equally important. Students and teachers from several schools in the cluster, including Government Primary Centre School, Amarpur; Government Primary School, Panaul; Government Primary School, Rival Tal; and Government Primary School, Vijaypur Sungala, participated in the event.

The students presented colourful cultural programmes, while those who excelled in academics, sports and co-curricular activities were honoured with prizes by the minister.