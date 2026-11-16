Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Student life lays foundation for future, says Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani

Student life lays foundation for future, says Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani

article_Author
Dinesh Kanwar
Tribune News Service
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:59 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani awards prize at Government Senior Secondary School Amarpur in Bilaspur today.
Advertisement

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said student life was an important period for laying a strong foundation for the future. He was addressing the cluster-level annual prize distribution function at Government Senior Secondary School, Amarpur, in Bilaspur district today.

He advised students to focus on their overall personality development alongside academics, with particular emphasis on confidence, discipline, positive thinking and good conduct. He also stressed the importance of daily exercise and effective time management, saying these habits helped students remain physically and mentally fit and achieve their goals. Dharmani announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the school’s infrastructure development. He added that funds would soon be provided for improving basic facilities. He said the state government was making continuous efforts to strengthen the education system and provide students with a better learning environment.

He said improving basic infrastructure in schools was a priority so that students could participate in academic activities as well as sports, cultural programmes and other creative pursuits. He added that academic achievements alone were not enough to ensure success in life, as confidence, discipline, positive thinking and good conduct were equally important. Students and teachers from several schools in the cluster, including Government Primary Centre School, Amarpur; Government Primary School, Panaul; Government Primary School, Rival Tal; and Government Primary School, Vijaypur Sungala, participated in the event.

The students presented colourful cultural programmes, while those who excelled in academics, sports and co-curricular activities were honoured with prizes by the minister.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts