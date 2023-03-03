Student wins wrestling gold

Palampur, March 2
HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor of CSK HP Agriculture University, has congratulated M.Sc (Agronomy) student Ajay Sindhu on winning a gold medal in the 65 kg category Senior Men Freestyle National Wrestling Championship organised by the Sports Authority of India in Hisar (Haryana) recently.
The VC extended his best wishes to Sindhu, who would represent India in an international competition to be held in Serbia.
