Students act with confidence, élan in Bal Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 12

There was usual sloganeering, pandemonium amidst heated exchanges, question hour and debate in the Himachal Vidhan Sabha with the only difference being that this was part of Bal Vidhan Sabha where 68 students from across the country performed the role of Speaker, Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs.

Experience of A Lifetime, says Speaker The students performed the role assigned to them while exhibiting confidence and high level of awareness about issues confronting the state

The CM, Vidhan Sabha Speaker, several ministers, MLAs and parents of the students witnessed the two-and-a-half hour proceedings

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said taking part in the Bal Vidhan Sabha was a lifetime experience for these 68 children who have been selected from 25,000 entries from nine states

The students led by Jahanavi as CM and Lavish Negi in the chair of the speaker performed the role assigned to them while exhibiting confidence and high level of awareness about issues confronting the state. HP is the second state after Rajasthan to have given a chance to students to express their vision and aspirations for better governance and infrastructure in various fields.

The children in the role of the Opposition trouped to the well on the house on being dissatisfied with the reply of the ministers, while raising slogans. Children raised the issue of bringing about qualitative improvement in the education and health sectors, combating rising drug addiction, dwindling forest wealth and measures for environment protection, career counselling, checking stray cattle menace and promoting sports and yoga.

Two students even spoke in Punjabi and Kangri dialect even though proceedings in the Assembly are normally held only in Hindi and English. The assembly had 13 cabinet ministers, three state ministers and four parliamentary secretaries as all of them arrived at the assembly complex with a pilot escorting them.

“I am very impressed with your knowledge on various issues and suggestions given by you,” remarked CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in his address.