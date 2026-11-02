Students exhibit diverse skills at Loreto Convent School event

Students of Loreto Convent School, Tara Hall, Shimla, showcased their creativity, innovation, multidisciplinary learning and practical skills at the school’s Kaushal Mela 2026 held here.

The fair was inaugurated by eight young achievers of the school — Palkin, Plaksha, Emrin and Anha from the Junior School, and Sanskriti, Rhea, Manmahkash and Bhavya Sharma from the Senior School.

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from various departments. The English Department presented ‘Loreto Bulletin’, an interactive newsroom conceptualised by Class IX Rose, giving students an insight into journalism, news reporting and anchoring. The Hindi Department celebrated the richness of the language through ‘CareerWheel’, which showcased creative and literary activities highlighting how language skills can open up career opportunities.

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The Science Department displayed innovative projects, including hydroponics, a habitat garden, a wind energy farm, a seismograph, an automatic streetlight sensor, ‘Clean and Green Shimla’ and ‘Jeevan Rakshak Smart House’. The Social Sciences Department highlighted sustainable development, rainwater harvesting, waste management and the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

The Mathematics Department showcased robotics, fractals and practical applications of mathematics through working models, including a robotic crane, loader and futuristic logistics warehouse. The Dance Department celebrated India’s cultural diversity through presentations of eight classical and traditional dance forms.

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The Information Technology Department impressed visitors with technology-based projects, including a BMI calculator, ultrasonic sensor technology for blind-spot monitoring and an interactive Smart Supermarket website. The Music Department added a musical touch to the event through various performances. Principal Reetu Sharma said it was a celebration of learning through practical experience, with students translating classroom knowledge into real-life applications.