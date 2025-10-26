DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Students familiarised with Sirmauri instruments

Students familiarised with Sirmauri instruments

Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 02:07 AM Oct 26, 2025 IST
Local musicians during a workshop at Government College, Sangrah.
A workshop on Sirmauri folk instruments and traditional melodies was organised at Government College, Sangrah, under the joint aegis of the Department of Music (Vocal) and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) today.

The primary objective of the workshop was to familiarise students with the region’s traditional musical instruments, their sound structures, rhythmic patterns and methods of preservation.

Assistant Professor of Music Vinod, and IQAC Coordinator Prof Sandeep inaugurated the workshop. Renowned local traditional folk musician and Bajantari Rajendra Dhiman was the key resource person of the programme. He imparted both practical and technical knowledge about the use and nuances of traditional instruments to the participating students. A total of 11 students from the Department of Music took part in the session.

Dhiman introduced students to the rich rhythmic culture of Sirmaur by demonstrating the playing techniques of traditional instruments such as Damenu, Dhol and Nagara. He also guided them through the diverse talas and folk rhythms commonly performed in temples and local ceremonies across the Trans-Giri region, including Naubad Devdhun, Mata Bhent Tal, Deepchandi, Dev Bhandar, Sandhua Tal, Bishu Ran Baja, Shabd Tal, Vivah Tal, Rasa, and Nati.

