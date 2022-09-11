Students’ Federation of India blames Himachal govt for violence in colleges

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 10

The state committee of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) accused the BJP government of encouraging the hooliganism to divert attention from large-scale irregularities in appointments in Himachal Pradesh University, Central University and Sardar Patel University.

SFI state secretary Amit Thakur blamed the government for violence with the help of BJP-supported outsiders to vitiate the academic atmosphere and crush agitation against the irregularities.

“As per the information procured through RTI, more than 70 per cent of assistant professors appointed by the three universities do not fulfil the essential qualifications. Candidates, who were former ABVP members but do not fulfil the essential qualifications, are being appointed to various posts, ignoring the meritorious candidates,” he said.