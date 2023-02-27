Himachal students' forum wants schools to display list of books on website

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 26

The Student-Parent Forum, Himachal Pradesh, has raised a demand with the Director of Higher Education to give directions to the managements of all private schools in the state to display the list of books with names of authors for the new session on their website.

The forum members have also requested that the department must issue instructions so that they can buy books of proper quality and affordable prices of the NCERT or the SCERT from the shop of their choice. The nexus as regards commission between private school managements and selected book shop owners must be stopped.

Forum coordinator Vijender Mehra said, “In 2014, the High Court of Himachal Pradesh had directed all schools to make their own website, but most of the private schools have not done so. Some private schools have created their websites, but these often go out of order. This is in clear violation of the orders of the court. Many private schools deliberately force parents to buy expensive books every year in the name of quality so that the commission of private school managements can continue. By making three books for one subject, private publishers have been minting money from parents.”

Co-convener of the forum Vivek Kashyap said, “We demand that every private school should put the list of books, along with the authors’ names, for the new session and class on its website before the examinations of the previous session are over. With this, all shopkeepers selling books would know the list of books and the parents will also get the option to buy books as per their convenience and on cheaper rates. It will also save parents from undue fleecing by few select booksellers and put an end to their collusion with private schools.”

