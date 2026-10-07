Students from five Himachal districts visit Gujarat under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative

Students and teachers from PM SHRI schools in five districts of Himachal Pradesh visited Gujarat on a five-day educational tour organised by Samagra Shiksha under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (EBSB) initiative.

The delegation included participants from Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Kinnaur and Solan districts. The students were selected on the basis of their academic achievements and performance in activities related to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and EBSB.

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During the visit, the delegation toured several historical, cultural and scientific landmarks, including the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar, Sabarmati Ashram, Gujarat Science City, Auto World Vintage Car Museum, Akshardham Temple and the historic Adalaj stepwell.

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At the Statue of Unity, the students learnt about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution to the freedom struggle and the integration of princely states. At Sabarmati Ashram, they gained insights into Mahatma Gandhi’s life and his principles of truth, non-violence and swadeshi.

At Gujarat Science City, the students explored scientific concepts through interactive exhibits and hands-on activities. They also learnt about automobile history at the Auto World Vintage Car Museum and explored India’s architectural and cultural heritage at Akshardham Temple and the Adalaj stepwell.

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The delegation also visited two local PM SHRI schools to familiarise themselves with their educational facilities and academic practices.

The programme aimed to promote national integration and mutual understanding by providing students with first-hand exposure to Gujarat’s history, culture, language, cuisine and traditions.

Rajiv Kumar, State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, congratulated the participating students and teachers, saying such exchange programmes helped students appreciate India’s diversity and strengthened the spirit of unity in diversity.