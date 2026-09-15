Students from South Africa, US explore Solan beyond classroom

As part of a cultural exchange programme with Pinegrove School, students of Diocesan School for Girls, South Africa, and the Sallie B Howard School, USA, embarked on an enriching visit to Solan, experiencing Himachal Pradesh beyond the classroom. The visit took the students through moments of inspiration, spirituality and heritage — from the strength and resilience witnessed at the Muscular Dystrophy Centre to the serene surroundings of the Jatoli Temple and the vibrant legacy of the Mohan Shakti National Heritage Park.

Each destination gave the students a unique insight into India’s rich cultural tapestry and helped deepen their understanding of its traditions, values and living heritage. More than a sightseeing experience, the day became a celebration of cultural exchange, as students shared stories, broadened their perspectives and strengthened friendships.

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Amid the timeless beauty of the hills and the warmth of Indian hospitality, Solan left the students with memories to cherish and friendships to carry forward.