DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Students get chance to shine with ‘Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan’

Students get chance to shine with ‘Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan’

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:52 AM Oct 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh government, in collaboration with Crack Academy, will conduct the second phase of the ‘Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan’ scholarship programme on October 9. The test will be held across all government and government-aided colleges in the state, with participation from leading universities, including Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, and Maharaja Agrasen University, Baddi.

Advertisement

Implemented under an MoU between the state government and Crack Academy, the initiative aims to empower meritorious and deserving students by providing free and subsidised coaching for national-level competitive examinations such as UPSC, SSC, Defence, Judiciary, JEE and NEET, along with skill development programs. Selected students will also receive personalised career counselling to help them identify suitable academic and career paths.

Advertisement

Following the successful completion of the first phase in May 2025, which covered over 2,500 government and private schools across Himachal Pradesh for students of classes 6 to 12, the programme has now been extended to higher education institutions in its second phase.

Advertisement

Under this initiative, 100 students from each Vidhan Sabha constituency will be awarded 100% free coaching. Of these, 75 students were selected in the first phase, while the remaining 25 will be shortlisted through the upcoming test.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts