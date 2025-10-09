Students get chance to shine with ‘Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan’

The Himachal Pradesh government, in collaboration with Crack Academy, will conduct the second phase of the ‘Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan’ scholarship programme on October 9. The test will be held across all government and government-aided colleges in the state, with participation from leading universities, including Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, and Maharaja Agrasen University, Baddi.

Implemented under an MoU between the state government and Crack Academy, the initiative aims to empower meritorious and deserving students by providing free and subsidised coaching for national-level competitive examinations such as UPSC, SSC, Defence, Judiciary, JEE and NEET, along with skill development programs. Selected students will also receive personalised career counselling to help them identify suitable academic and career paths.

Following the successful completion of the first phase in May 2025, which covered over 2,500 government and private schools across Himachal Pradesh for students of classes 6 to 12, the programme has now been extended to higher education institutions in its second phase.

Under this initiative, 100 students from each Vidhan Sabha constituency will be awarded 100% free coaching. Of these, 75 students were selected in the first phase, while the remaining 25 will be shortlisted through the upcoming test.