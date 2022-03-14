Students in Himachal to give anti-drug undertaking

Bhanu P Lohumi
Shimla, March 13
All schools, including hostels in Himachal, will be compulsorily declared “No Drugs, No Intoxication Zone”.
Students will have to give an undertaking while filling the admission form that they are aware that the school is a “No Intoxication Zone” and he will refrain from consuming intoxicants or narcotic substance.
As per the guidelines issued by the Education Department regarding the implementation of the “Integrated Drug Prevention Policy-2022”, any violation of these guidelines will attract disciplinary action, including expulsion from the institution.
Besides, sports, yoga and meditation will be made compulsory for faculty members and students in the institution.
In order to create awareness against drug abuse, all schools shall essentially organise contests like debates, declamations, essay-writing, painting, slogan-writing, skits, short plays, rallies etc to focus on ill-effects of drugs abuse and alcoholism.
NSS volunteers, NCC leaders, students and parents shall draw an exhaustive plan to disseminate awareness and sensitisation programmes periodically, said Director, Higher Education, Amarjeet Sharma, in a letter to all Deputy Directors, Education.
NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and Scouts and Guides will be involved in reporting peddlers to the police while the administrative, teaching and non-teaching staff of schools will be encouraged to look out for peddlers in their vicinity and report them to the police.
The Director, Higher Education, has urged all the Deputy Directors of Education to direct the schools under their jurisdiction to organise meetings of school management committees, parents and anti-drug clubs of the school and invite the medical health department or any other counsellors, psychologists for sensitising students on drug abuse.
Anonymous surveys will be conducted to assess the levels of drug addiction among students to identify addicts and talk to their parents to find medical help.
Schools shall constitute anti-drug clubs and introduce anti-drug campaigns under their “Internal Quality Assurance Mechanism” to promote a drug-free life among its members and in the institutions.
Guidelines by Education Dept
- All schools will organise contests, plays, rallies etc to focus on ill-effects of drugs abuse and alcoholism
- NSS volunteers and parents will draw a plan to hold sensitisation programmes against drug abuse
- Teachers and volunteers will be involved in reporting peddling to the police
- Anonymous surveys will be conducted to identify addicted students to seek help for them
- Any violation of the norms will attract action
