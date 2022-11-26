Students in Nurpur seek re-checking

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, November 25

Students of government colleges at Nurpur and Indora held protests on Friday against poor results in the first year of BA, B.Com and B.Sc exams. Only 7 per cent students of these colleges have passed the exams.

Led by ABVP units, the agitating students raised slogans against Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).

Abhishek, president of local unit of the ABVP, alleged that the HPU administration had committed irregularities in paper checking and preparing results, causing mental agony to good students, who had scored over 80 per cent marks in Class XII. The ABVP has demanded re-checking/ re-evaluation of papers of these classes and the declaration of results at the earliest.

He said the ABVP would intensify its stir if the HPU did not take action in students’ interest by tomorrow. The party has also submitted a memorandum to the HPU VC in this connection.

