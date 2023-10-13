Students interact with Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 12

Youth Red Cross (YRC) students of Government Girls College (RKMV), Shimla, visited the Raj Bhavan and interacted with Governor SP Shukla today. The students shared their experiences with the Governor and his wife and expressed their gratitude to him for opening up the Raj Bhavan to the public. The Governor encouraged the students to participate in Youth Red Cross, NSS and NCC activities for discipline and spirit of service.

