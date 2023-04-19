Students introduced to Kangra history

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 18

World Heritage Day was celebrated at the historic Kangra Fort today. Eighty students from four schools across Kangra participated in the one-day event organised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Students from GAV Public School, Kangra; MVM Public School Kangra; Government Senior Secondary School, Old Kangra; and GAV Senior Secondary School, Kangra, were introduced to the history of the Kangra region.

The event started with students, staff and teachers taking Swachhta Shapath (cleanliness pledge). They pledged to actively participate in the cleanliness drive.

A guided tour of the Archaeological Site Museum, Kangra Fort, was organised. The students were introduced to the history of the Kangra region through pre-historic stone-age tools. The museum has on display sculptures dating back to the 8th-9th century, Kangra miniature paintings and silver and copper coins belonging to various rulers of the region. A heritage walk was organised at the fort, wherein they were introduced to seven gates built on different occasions, temples and its archaeological conservation.