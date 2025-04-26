DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Students learn web designing, security

Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 09:05 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
Participants at the web designing workshop in Government College, Chamba. Photo: Mani Verma
Students of Government College, Chamba, are gaining valuable skills in web designing and security through a 15-day workshop organised by the BCA Department. The workshop, which began on April 21 and will continue until May 5, is tailored for final-semester BCA students to enhance their practical understanding of modern web technologies and cybersecurity.

Dr Tej Singh, coordinator of the BCA Department, shared that the workshop was designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements. The sessions are being led by Riddhi Soral, CEO of ASD Academy, Kota (Rajasthan), who is providing expert training in website development and protection.

Principal Dr Madan Lal Guleria noted that the workshop would enable students to create more efficient websites and use them effectively in the online space. They will also gain crucial knowledge to protect their digital assets from threats like hacking, SQL injection, and cross-site scripting.

The workshop aims to empower students with the skills needed to build, manage and secure websites, ultimately preparing them for careers in web development and cybersecurity. Faculty members Pankaj Mahajan, Reena Sharma, Neha Bhardwaj and Talat Sayyada Amina are also playing key roles in the successful execution of the workshop.

