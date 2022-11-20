Students made aware of POCSO Act, traffic rules

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 19

Under the ‘Childline Friendship Week’, an awareness programme was organised by the Education Society Childline at DAV Public Senior Secondary School, here today.

DSP, Headquarters, Ajay Kapoor was the chief guest while DAV principal Ashok Guleria was the special guest. A short drama depicting the evil of child marriage was also presented by students of Class IX.

Childline coordinator Kapil Sharma said every year the childline had been appealing through friendship week that everyone should work together for the child protection campaign and no needy child should be deprived of his rights.

He appealed to everyone that in the era of social media, if anyone blackmails any girl through WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram, make sure to contact 1098 regarding any exploitation.

In his keynote address, the DSP apprised the children of the POCSO Act and traffic rules in detail. He told the children never to ride a two-wheeler without a licence and helmet. Kapoor also said driving the vehicle at a high speed could be fatal. He inspired the children for career guidance and also invited them to visit the SP office.