Students observe Ozone Day at Nauni university

The SPACE Club of the Department of Agrometeorology and Environmental Science at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, organised a series of activities to mark World Ozone Day on Wednesday. The event was organised in collaboration with the MY Bharat Programme of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The theme of this year’s event was ‘Global Action for a Cooler Planet’. The programme aimed at sensitising students about the importance of the ozone layer, the environmental consequences of ozone depletion and the need for collective action to protect the environment.

Prof HS Baweja, Vice-Chancellor of the university, emphasised the need to maintain a balance between development and environmental conservation. He said that economic and technological development must go hand in hand with responsible environmental practices so that natural resources were conserved for future generations.

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Prof Baweja said that environmental protection could not be the responsibility of governments and institutions alone and required active participation of every individual. He encouraged the students to adopt environmentally responsible lifestyles and become ambassadors of environmental awareness in their communities. He also highlighted the importance of scientific research, innovation and education in addressing emerging environmental challenges.

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The Vice-Chancellor said that universities had an important role to play in creating awareness among young people and developing solutions to environmental problems through research and innovation. He urged the students to understand the connection between everyday choices and their long-term impact on the environment and contribute towards building a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable planet.

Earlier, PK Baweja, Head of Department of Agrometeorology and Environmental Science, welcomed the participants and highlighted the significance of World Ozone Day. She spoke about the Montreal Protocol and its role in global efforts to protect the ozone layer. She also highlighted the significance of the 10th anniversary of the Kigali Amendment, which focuses on the phase down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and contributes to efforts to address climate change.

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CL Thakur, Dean, College of Forestry, emphasised the need for lifestyle changes to reduce individual environmental footprints. He said that small changes in everyday habits, when adopted collectively, could make a significant contribution towards environmental conservation. He encouraged the students to promote sustainable practices at their homes, institutions and communities. Kumar Ambrish, Additional Director, Botanical Survey of India (BSI), highlighted the potential impacts of ozone depletion and associated environmental changes on alpine ecosystems. He said that alpine flora, including several medicinal plant species, could be particularly vulnerable to changes in environmental conditions.

Bhupinder Gill, District Youth Officer, spoke about the MY Bharat Programme and various opportunities available to students through the platform. He stressed the importance of exposure and participation in extracurricular and community-based activities for the overall development of students. He encouraged the students to make use of opportunities that enable them to develop leadership, communication and social responsibility.