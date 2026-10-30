Students of Jawali schools apprised of opportunities in farming, allied sectors

The Himachal Pradesh Crop Diversification Promotion Project (HPCDP), supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), organised orientation workshops under its ‘Next Generation Programme’ on Wednesday. The workshops were held at PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary Schools in Jawali and Guglara to familiarise students with emerging opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors.

Organised through the Block Project Management Unit (BPMU), Jawali, the workshops targeted students of Class X to XII. They focused on food, health and nutrition, climate-resilient agriculture, farming systems, agricultural value chains and livelihood opportunities. The initiative sought to encourage students to look beyond conventional farming and explore emerging avenues in sustainable agriculture, agri-entrepreneurship, value addition and innovation. It also aimed to raise awareness about the potential of agriculture as a source of employment, entrepreneurship and rural economic development.

Advertisement

The programme envisaged developing an ‘Agri-Talent Pipeline System’ to nurture young talent through a structured progression from awareness and interest to skill development, practical exposure and leadership in agriculture and allied sectors. Through the initiative, students were encouraged to understand the importance of sustainable farming practices, conservation of natural resources and adaptation to climate change. The programme also underlined the need to bridge the gap between school education and emerging opportunities in the agricultural sector by motivating young people to consider agriculture a viable career option.

Advertisement

According to Lakshit Choudhary, Block Project Manager, HPCDP (JICA), Jawali, five schools of Jawali block have been selected under the programme. Based on their performances and participation in the prescribed activities, one outstanding school would be selected to represent the block in a state-level competition, where it would compete with schools from other parts of Himachal Pradesh.

He said that the initiative was expected to help nurture a pool of informed and motivated young people who could contribute to agricultural diversification, innovation and rural prosperity in the state. “By engaging students at the school level, the programme aims to build greater interest in modern farming practices and entrepreneurship among the next generation,” he added.