Home / Himachal Pradesh / Students of law varsity apprised of effects of retrospective tax

Students of law varsity apprised of effects of retrospective tax

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:33 AM Mar 04, 2026 IST
Students of Himachal Pradesh National Law University were provided with valuable insights into contemporary developments in international taxation and investment law during a special lecture titled “Spill-over Effects of Retrospective Taxation Policies under International Investment Agreements”.

The Centre for Business Law and Economics of the university organised the lecture focusing on the spill-over effects such as investor confidence, treaty arbitration exposure and the balancing of sovereign taxation powers with international commitments. LLM and undergraduate students of the eight and tenth semesters, particularly those specializing in business law, attended the lecture delivered by Argha K. Jena, an eminent expert in international economic law.

Jena, an Indian attorney specialising in international dispute resolution and international economic law, delivered a comprehensive and insightful lecture on the legal and economic ramifications of retrospective taxation under international investment treaties.

