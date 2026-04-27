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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Students of legal studies win national moot court contest

Students of legal studies win national moot court contest

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:58 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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HPUILS team wins a moot court competition organised by the Himachal Pradesh High Court.
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Students of the Himachal Pradesh University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), Shimla, have secured the top position at the Dr BR Ambedkar National Moot Court Competition, organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad in the state.

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The UILS team, comprising sixth-semester students Anshum Kishore Kaul, Shmen Tejas Khimta and Urjita Sharma, outperformed more than 20 teams from across the country to clinch the title.

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The win marks the second consecutive time that UILS has secured the national title, underscoring the institution’s growing reputation in legal education.

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Adding to the achievement, Shmen Tejas Khimta was awarded the Best Speaker title, recognising his oratory skills and command over legal argumentation during the competition.

Director of the Institute, Prof Shiv Kumar Dogra, congratulated the team and described the achievement as a proud moment for the entire UILS community.

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He said the back-to-back national titles reflect the rigorous moot court training culture fostered at the institution.

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