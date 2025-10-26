DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Students of remote Sirmaur school win medals in state-level sports tourneys

Students of remote Sirmaur school win medals in state-level sports tourneys

Three qualify for national-level competitions

Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 02:03 AM Oct 26, 2025 IST
Students of GSSS, Chhogtali, show their certificates as they pose for a photograph with the school staff.
Government Senior Secondary School at remote Chhogtali village in Sirmaur district has once again brought laurels to the region through its remarkable performance in both district and state-level sports competitions. Twenty students of the school were selected for the State Sports Championships held at various venues in Himachal Pradesh.

The talented students of the Chhogtali school competed with determination and won three gold medals, several silver and bronze medals in different sporting disciplines.Three students of the school have now qualified for national-level competitions. Samit will represent Himachal Pradesh in Taekwondo in the national championship to be held in Kohima, Nagaland. Aditya has been selected for the national judo competition to be held at Ganganagar in Rajasthan, while Vanshika will display her skills in the kurash event at the national tournament in Patna, Bihar.

Local MLA and school patron Reena Kashyap, School Management Committee president Manoj Thakur, former Zila Parishad Vice-Chairperson Pariksha Chauhan, panchayat pradhan Anjana Thakur, acting principal of the school and all teaching and non-teaching staff congratulated the students on their achievements. The students attributed their success to the hard work and dedication of the school’s physical education teacher, Ram Lal Surya.

