Students pay tribute to Capt Batra’s legacy

Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Government College, Palampur, observed the birth anniversary of Param Vir Chakra awardee Amar Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra with deep reverence and patriotic fervour. The occasion was graced by MLA Ashish Butail as the chief guest. The programme commenced with floral tributes to the martyr, followed by stirring patriotic cultural performances by students.

Advertisement

In his welcome address, Principal S Pankaj Sood paid homage to the valiant soldier and extended a warm welcome to the parents of martyrs and dignitaries. He said, “Our college is privileged to be named after a national hero whose life inspires us to strive for excellence and serve society with dedication. This commemoration is not just a tribute, but also a reminder for our students to uphold his values of courage, discipline and selfless service.”

On the occasion, the MLA released the college magazine and e-newsletter. While saluting Captain Batra’s supreme sacrifice, Butail urged students to emulate his ideals of bravery and patriotism. He remarked, “It is the duty of today’s youth to live with the spirit of ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ and dedicate themselves to the service of the nation, just as Captain Vikram Batra did.”