Students sensitised about drug abuse

An awareness programme was held in Dayanand Public School, Shimla, in which the doctors from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (Ripon hospital) held discussions with students about reasons for drug abuse and its ill effects and remedies. The specialists emphasised on the need to stay away from drugs and the importance of yoga and sports.
EC holds Voter awarness camp
A voter awareness campaign was conducted at Sanatan Dharam Senior Secondary School, Ganj Bazar, Shimla under the ‘Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation’ (SWEP) program of the Election Commission. Returning Officer of Shimla (urban) Assembly constituency Bhanu Gupta said information about the election process was given through the Electoral Literacy Club. Jyoti, a student of the school, called upon the students to contribute sincerely for the protection and promotion of democratic values.
Nod to science stream in 4 schools
The Directorate of Higher Education has given its approval to start science (medical) and commerce streams in five government senior secondary schools of Kullu and Kangra districts. Classes of science (medical) will start in government schools of Sari-Bhekhali in Kullu district and Karoa in Kangra while commerce classes will begin at government school in Fozal in Kullu. Science (medical) and commerce streams will be started at government schools of Bathra and Ghamroor in Kangra district. A total of 11 posts of teachers have been created in these schools.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Will deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels within a month: Government
Of 898 TV channels broadcast in country, 532 use foreign sat...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...