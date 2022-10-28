Students sensitised about drug abuse

An awareness programme was held in Dayanand Public School, Shimla, in which the doctors from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (Ripon hospital) held discussions with students about reasons for drug abuse and its ill effects and remedies. The specialists emphasised on the need to stay away from drugs and the importance of yoga and sports.

EC holds Voter awarness camp

A voter awareness campaign was conducted at Sanatan Dharam Senior Secondary School, Ganj Bazar, Shimla under the ‘Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation’ (SWEP) program of the Election Commission. Returning Officer of Shimla (urban) Assembly constituency Bhanu Gupta said information about the election process was given through the Electoral Literacy Club. Jyoti, a student of the school, called upon the students to contribute sincerely for the protection and promotion of democratic values.

Nod to science stream in 4 schools

The Directorate of Higher Education has given its approval to start science (medical) and commerce streams in five government senior secondary schools of Kullu and Kangra districts. Classes of science (medical) will start in government schools of Sari-Bhekhali in Kullu district and Karoa in Kangra while commerce classes will begin at government school in Fozal in Kullu. Science (medical) and commerce streams will be started at government schools of Bathra and Ghamroor in Kangra district. A total of 11 posts of teachers have been created in these schools.

