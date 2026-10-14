Students shine at JCB School annual function

Students of JCB Senior Secondary School, Khalini, presented various cultural items and dances during the annual function held at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla.

The event began with Saraswati and Ganesh Vandana, followed by colourful performances by students of all classes. The young performers enthralled the audience with Jungle Dance, Salsa, the Xquisite factory dance, Rajasthani folk dance, Navdurga and an energetic performance on “All Izz Well”. Students of Class I and II presented Lavani, Indian cinematic dance and Jungle dance, while senior students showcased giddha, bhangra, garbha, Manipuri, Haryanvi and classical dances.

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The patriotic segment featured a performance on “Aisa Desh Hai Mera” under the theme “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”. A soulful retro medley took the audience on a nostalgic journey, while a humorous Charlie Chaplin act entertained the gathering. A skit titled “Say No to Drugs” conveyed a strong message against substance abuse.

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Another performance highlighted the importance of social media awareness and mental health, emphasising that excessive digital engagement should not come at the cost of mental peace. The English comedy skit “Exam Hall - The Real Horrors” conveyed that honesty and hard work, rather than excuses, were key to examination success. The programme concluded with an energetic Pahari nati performance, which delighted both students and spectators.

Principal Rekha Bali presented the school’s annual report, highlighting the activities and achievements of the academic year. Shimla (Urban) MLA Harish Janartha, who was the chief guest on the occasion, felicitated students who had excelled in exams during the previous academic session.