Students suffer due to staff shortage at Jawali college

Dharamsala, March 29

Established in 2018, Government Degree College, Jawali, is presently housed in the additional building of Government Senior Secondary School.

The college is offering classes in arts and commerce, with a total student strength of 417, including 339 girls. The girl students in this college outnumber the boys, constituting 81.29% of the total strength. As the town of Jawali is densely populated with a large catchment area, residents of this region strongly advocate for the introduction of the science stream in the college.

The posts of lecturers in core subjects of Hindi and English are lying vacant in the college for over six months. Earlier in February, teachers of these subjects were sent on deputation for just one month as a cover-up exercise.

A person whose children are studying in this college showed his displeasure at the state of affairs on part of the Education Department. According to him, the college has nobody to teach basic subjects and even after our repeated representations, nothing fruitful has been done so far. The college falls in Jawali constituency, which is politically significant.

The government seems to be more interested in constructing a new campus for the college and has already sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the construction of the new college building. According to Dinesh Kumar Sharma, principal of the college, Rs 1.20 crore has been released by the government, which has been deposited with the Public Works Department (PWD), the executing agency.

This proposed location at Samlana happens to be 2.5 km away from the main town of Jawali and the local business community of the town is not in the favour of it.

Ravi Kumar, a two-time councillor of Jawali Nagar Panchayat, fears that it would not only adversely affect their business interests, but diminish the hustle and bustle in the town.

According to Kumar the current location of the college is perfect as it has been built on 288 kanals of land. Kumar said the college could be easily setup at its current location within the town by clubbing both the senior secondary schools for girls and boys, at present having separate campuses.

