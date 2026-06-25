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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Student's suicide in Kangra: Victim’s note, school records under lens

Student's suicide in Kangra: Victim’s note, school records under lens

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Ravinder Sood
Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 08:59 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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The investigation into the alleged suicide of a Class XI student of DAV Public School, Alampur, in Kangra district has gathered momentum, with the police examining all possible circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, including family, academic and school-related factors.

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The student was found hanging at the rented accommodation where he was residing with his parents. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the teenager had recently secured low marks in a test, which reportedly became a matter of concern for his family. According to sources, his parents had begun closely monitoring his studies and academic performance in the days leading up to the incident.

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It is learnt that the student’s father had contacted the school principal and requested that his mobile number be added to the teachers’ WhatsApp group so that he could remain informed about his son’s academic progress. Family members are also said to have frequently sought updates regarding the student’s performance from school authorities.

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As part of the investigation, the police have recorded statements from the student’s parents, the school principal, teachers and several other persons connected with the case. Investigators are also examining a suicide note recovered from the scene. The note has been sent for forensic examination to verify its authenticity and to ascertain the circumstances that may have contributed to the student’s death.

Police officials said all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated and no angle is being ruled out. They maintained that the exact reasons behind the student’s death would become clear only after the completion of the inquiry and forensic analysis.

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The incident has triggered widespread concern in the region, with family members and local residents demanding a fair and transparent investigation. They have also called for a detailed examination of the allegations reportedly mentioned in the suicide note.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the principal of DAV Public School, Alampur, has reportedly been transferred to another district by the school management pending the outcome of the inquiry. School authorities have assured full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation.

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