Students take up brooms for sanitation drive at Baijnath temple

A cleanliness drive was successfully conducted at the historic Shiv Temple in Baijnath by the NSS Unit of Sri Sai University, Palampur on Friday. The initiative saw the active participation of 45 enthusiastic students, organised under the guidance of university faculty members. It aimed to instil a spirit of cleanliness, social responsibility and heritage conservation among the youth.

The drive was coordinated by Dr Vikas, NSS programme coordinator, along with Dr Hemraj, Dr Shilpa Rana, Kalpana, Divya Rana and Sakshi Sharma. Sri Sai University continues to promote community engagement and responsible citizenship through such impactful outreach activities.

Visitors and locals appreciated the efforts, emphasising the importance of maintaining cleanliness at cultural and religious sites. Dean of Student Welfare Prof Dr Ved Parkash Patial praised the initiative, stating that it sets a commendable example for others to emulate in the future.