DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Students take up brooms for sanitation drive at Baijnath temple

Students take up brooms for sanitation drive at Baijnath temple

A cleanliness drive was successfully conducted at the historic Shiv Temple in Baijnath by the NSS Unit of Sri Sai University, Palampur on Friday. The initiative saw the active participation of 45 enthusiastic students, organised under the guidance of university...
article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The initiative by the NSS unit of Sri Sai University, Palampur, saw participation of 45 students.
Advertisement

A cleanliness drive was successfully conducted at the historic Shiv Temple in Baijnath by the NSS Unit of Sri Sai University, Palampur on Friday. The initiative saw the active participation of 45 enthusiastic students, organised under the guidance of university faculty members. It aimed to instil a spirit of cleanliness, social responsibility and heritage conservation among the youth.

The drive was coordinated by Dr Vikas, NSS programme coordinator, along with Dr Hemraj, Dr Shilpa Rana, Kalpana, Divya Rana and Sakshi Sharma. Sri Sai University continues to promote community engagement and responsible citizenship through such impactful outreach activities.

Visitors and locals appreciated the efforts, emphasising the importance of maintaining cleanliness at cultural and religious sites. Dean of Student Welfare Prof Dr Ved Parkash Patial praised the initiative, stating that it sets a commendable example for others to emulate in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper