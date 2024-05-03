Shimla: Students, teachers pledge 100% turnout in LS elections

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 2

A voter awareness campaign was organised at Government High School, Krishna Nagar, in Shimla today under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Programme in which students, teachers and BEd trainees pledged to vote cent percent in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Dr Suresh Kumar, Nodal Officer of the Sweep Team of Shimla Urban Constituency, gave information about the need and importance of the programme to the members and students of the Election Literacy Club.

He also shared detailed information about which forms one had to fill to apply for inclusion, amendment and change of name in the voters list. He also talked about how participation for voters above 85 years and disabled people could be ensured by voting from home.

The students and teachers vowed to spread the message of the importance of voting to every voter to strengthen democracy in India. They took a pledge to bring all the voters of their family and their neighbourhood to the polling booth.

