Students told to give to society rather than chasing luxuries

Our Correspondent

Rampur, March 31

To achieve one’s goals, hard work and determination were required along with passion. This was said by Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, who was the chief guest of the annual prize distribution ceremony of GB Pant Memorial Mahavidyalaya, Rampur, in Shimla district today.

The destination is not easy, but neither is it difficult if one has the passion to achieve it, Kanwar said.

He added that we should examine what our contributions were to society instead of taking part in the race to reach heights for our comforts and luxuries.

The Education Secretary also compared the positive and negative consequences of youngsters being fixated on smartphones and technology. Principal Pankaj Basotia read out the annual report of the college. From today, a series of lectures and dialogue programmes by people who had achieved heights in academics and other fields was being started in the memory of Govind Vallabh Pant in the Rampur college, Basotia said.

Kanwar said today’s students were quite aware.

However, there are often more challenges at this age, leaving youngsters uncertain of what would happen next, he added. He said many doubts and problems of the students were resolved in the mutual conversation at the event, adding that it would definitely bring positive results. The college’s PTA president Chetan Pakla said today a new initiative had started. During the ceremony, the college administration provided the students with important information, clearing their doubts, he added.

Various cultural programmes were also held during the event.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla