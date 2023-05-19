Students visit ASI museum at Kangra Fort

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 18

International Museum Day was celebrated at the Archaeological Site Museum of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Kangra Fort today. This year the theme was ‘Museums, Sustainability and Well-being’.

The ASI staff conducted a guided tour of the museum for schoolchildren. Students from various schools of Kangra took part in the celebrations.

The students of Government Senior Secondary School, Old Kangra; GAV Senior Secondary School, Kangra; and Maharshi Vidya Mandir Public School, Kangra; presented cultural performances. A painting competition and a treasure hunt were held on the occasion.

Ritika, Class XII student of GAV Senior Secondary School, bagged the first prize in painting competition. Kanhaiya, Class VI student of Maharshi Vidya Mandir Public School, was adjudged second while Aryan of Class IV and Aaradhya of Class VII of Maharshi Vidya Mandir Public School jointly bagged the third prize.