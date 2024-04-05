Students visit industrial units

Shimla, April 4
As many as 235 students, who have opted for vocational courses, accompanied by 15 teachers toured industrial institutions in Delhi, Gurugram and Jaipur from March 29 to April 3 under the Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) Project. The students visited industrial units associated with automotive, telecommunication, electronics, healthcare, and beauty and wellness sectors.
The schoolchildren are being provided vocational education so that they learn skills that will help them get employment. As per the spokesperson of the STARS project, vocational education is being provided to about 98,000 students in 1,314 schools of the state.
