Students visit Vidhan Sabha

Students of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Shoghi, visited the Vidhan Sabha complex to see the proceedings of the House. The students met Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, who apprised them of the parliamentary processes. Parmar said the interest of the youth in parliamentary processes would strengthen the democracy.

Scholar selected for Singapore event

A research scholar, Anuj Kumar, at the Department of Public Administration of the International Centre for Distance Education and Open Learning has been selected to attend ‘Action for Earth – Global Leaders Summit 2022’ that will be held at Singapore from August 23-25. The event on sustainable development goals is sponsored by the United Nation and is being organised by Global Hemisphere. Kumar is the only Indian representing the country in the topic research and development.

Tiranga march at Lawrence school

Over 200 students participated in Tiranga march at Lawrence School, Sanawar, to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The school also organised Sanawar Model United Nations in which 120 students from across the country participated. The students expressed concerns over various international issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war. A three-day seminal extravaganza also began on Friday.

Tiranga rally at HPU

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, in collaboration with the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), Shimla, organised a Tiranga rally under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from the VC office to UILS. On this occasion, HPU Vice Chancellor SP Bansal encouraged the students to participate in the campaign actively.

