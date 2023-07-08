Students will now have access to grounds after school hours

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 7

The state government has decided to give students access to playgrounds in schools and colleges even after their closing time. The decision has been taken to encourage students to take up sports and stay away from unhealthy habits.

“The initiative has been taken to provide students with an opportunity to engage themselves in sports activities and strike a healthier balance between their digital and physical lives,” said a spokesperson for the Education Department. He said only enrolled students of a school or college would be allowed the access to its playground.

The spokesperson said the growing presence of mobile phones had made students dependent on them. “Excessive time devoted to cellphones not only contributes to the sedentary habit but also impacts their physical health, social interactions and personal growth. The government understands the need to address these challenges and promote a more active and well-rounded lifestyle for students,” he added.

He said, “By encouraging extended access to school and college playgrounds, the government seeks to redirect students’ attention from the addictive allure of cellphones to more physically engaging pursuits. Sports activities not only improve physical fitness but also nurture important life skills, including teamwork, discipline, resilience and leadership. Furthermore, participation in sports fosters social interactions and promotes a sense of camaraderie among students, enhancing their overall well-being, besides preventing them from getting involved in drugs.”