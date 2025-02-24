Studies indicate high threat of glacial lake burst in Kullu, Lahaul

The threat of glacial lake outbursts due to rising temperatures and accelerated melting of glaciers looms large over hydroelectric power projects and critical infrastructure like roads and bridges in the state. Experts have recommended the installation of early warning systems and regular monitoring of the glacial lakes to check this danger.

A team of nine experts and scientists have made the recommendations after undertaking a bathymetry survey and risk management of the glacial lakes like Vasuki in the Sosna area of Kullu (4,500 m) and Sangla in Kinnaur (4,710 m). The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing undertook the study. Another recent report has indicated an alarming expansion of the Ghepang Ghat Lake (4,068 m) in Lahaul and Spiti by 178 per cent.

The report has indicated that the Parbati river in Kullu district is most sensitive and vulnerable to floods, as there has been a constant increase in the water flow though at present, there is no leakage. “If the glacial Vasuki Lake in Kullu bursts, the JSW Baspa hydroelectric power project will be affected. Sangla in Kinnaur can also suffer damage due to the bursting of the glacial lake,” it stated.

The Sangla and Vasuki lakes have formed due to climate change and accelerated melting of glaciers, the study has said. The Vasuki Lake, having a depth of 14.48 m, has expanded by 3.03 hectares from 10.36 hectares in 2017 to 13.38 hectares in 2024. Similarly, the area of the Sangla Lake, having an area of 15.73 hectares, has increased by 0.87 hectares between 2017 and 2024.

Another report has indicated that the glacial Ghepang Ghat Lake (4,068 m) in Lahaul Spiti has expanded alarmingly by 178 per cent and rapid urbanisation in downstream settlements has increased the possibility of a catastrophic impact if it bursts. The National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad, had done the mapping if this high risk glacial lake under the National Hydrology Project (NHP). The size of the Ghepang Lake has increased from 36.49 hectares to 101.30 hectares in the past 33 years.

The Ghepang Ghat glacier is melting at an unprecedented rate, leading to rapid expansion of the lake along with significant ice loss at the glacier snout accelerating the pace of expansion,” the report has highlighted.

The study has taken into account the number of settlements, extent of agriculture land, number of bridges, length of road network and public utilities that can be affected due to a lake outburst in low-lying areas like Sissu, Tandi, Tibok, Thirot, Triloknath, Udaipur, Tehtlo, Purthi, Sach and Phindru. A total of 34 settlements, 57 bridges and 107 km of road length can be affected in case of a lake burst of varying degrees.