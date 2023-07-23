Study Beas records before taking up restoration work, NHAI advised

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JULY 22

Even before the official inauguration of the Kiratpur-Manali national highway NH-03, huge portions of the road between Mandi and Manali has been damaged due to the recent floods. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg has written a letter to the NHAI to consider historic behaviour of the Beas river before undertaking long-term restoration so as to avert such huge damages in future.

The DC has asked the NHAI to go through the DPR of the road prepared by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, and keep various aspects in mind for the restoration of the highway. The DC has stated that adequate RCC retaining walls should be erected to protect the road during floods. He has advised the NHAI to resurvey the area from Manali to Kullu and to take concrete measures to protect the road during floods and to realign the highway in flood-prone areas.

A resident Anilkant alleged that if the NHAI had paid a little more attention to the quality of work while constructing the road, then the loss may have been less. He said that the NHAI should take lessons from the Himachal government as old crate walls along the river not only prevented damage to the roads but saved many lives, houses and properties from being washed away.

Another resident Vinay said that the RCC wall being constructed by the state government at the Volvo bus stand in Manali did not let the river divert its course and protected many properties. The NHAI should construct such strong flood protection walls in the flood-prone areas.

Another resident Abhishek alleged that the NHAI had dumped muck along the water bodies in many areas which caused more devastation. He further alleged that the quality of the retaining walls to provide protection from the landslides was poor and many portions along the Bhuntar-Manali national highway were witnessing frequent landslides.

Meanwhile, the residents said that quality checks of the road should be done at various points and if any laxity was found on the part of the contractors of the NHAI, they should be dealt with strictly by imposing a penalty for the losses.

Erect RCC retaining walls

The DC has stated that adequate RCC retaining walls should be erected to protect the road during floods. He has advised the NHAI to resurvey the area from Manali to Kullu and to take concrete measures to protect the road during floods and to realign the highway in flood-prone areas.

#Kullu #Manali #Mandi