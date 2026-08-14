Study of folk & classical traditions a must to understand state’s cultural identity: Expert

Prof BK Shivram, Dean of Studies, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), has said that to understand Himachal Pradesh’s historical and cultural identity, it was necessary to include the memories, traditions and cultural experiences preserved in folk life within the scope of study, rather than limiting it solely to written sources. He addressed a one-day national seminar on “History of Himachal Pradesh: A Dialogue between Folk and Classical Sources”, organised by the university in collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi, and its Department of Evening Studies in Shimla.

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The aim of the seminar was to understand the state’s history through an integrated study of folk traditions, oral history, folk memories and classical sources and develop a comprehensive and holistic view of Himachal Pradesh’s history by establishing a meaningful academic dialogue between folk and classical sources. More than 150 participants, including academicians, researchers, students and scholars of history and culture from various universities and higher education institutions from across the country, participated in the seminar.

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Prof Shivram highlighted the importance of folk traditions and classical sources in the study of Himachal Pradesh’s history and cultural heritage.

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He also stressed the interrelationship between Hindi literature and folk life and the need for their integrated study. Keynote speakers and invited scholars presented valuable insights into various aspects of Himachal Pradesh’s history and culture. They emphasised the need to view the state’s history from a multidimensional perspective and establish a dialogue between folk traditions and classical sources. Research papers were presented during various academic sessions on the state’s history, culture, folk traditions, folk deity traditions, oral history, tribal society, cultural heritage and classical sources.