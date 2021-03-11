Sub-standard metalling of road

The PWD has not followed proper procedure while metalling the road in the Kharshali gram panchayat in Chargaon tehsil. The upper layer is coming off the moment one touches it, even with bare hands. The department should start an investigation and take action against the guilty — Chohara Student Welfare Association
No parking facility, but challans galore
while the Shimla Municipal Corporation has failed to provide parking facilities in Tutu and adjoining areas, the police are indiscriminately challaning vehicles parked on roadsides. The residents have paid hefty fines and are fed up with the attitude of the police and would be compelled to gherao the police station if vehicles are challaned without providing parking space — Hemraj Chaudhary, Tutu
