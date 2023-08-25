Subathu road suffers damage; cracks in defence buildings

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 24

A major portion of the Subathu-Dharampur road in the Subathu cantonment area has turned into a sinking zone following a spell of heavy rain last evening.

The MES building damaged at 14 Gorkha Training Centre in Subathu. Tribune photo

The town has been cut off from Dharampur as gaping cracks have appeared on the main road after which it was closed for traffic. An internal road from the 14 Gorkha Training Centre (GTC) has also been damaged.

Seven-eight buildings of the 14 GTC have developed cracks. Power and water supplies have also been affected. A 10-bed hospital was also damaged with a portion collapsing and other developing cracks. A water tank having a capacity of 1 crore litre was emptied in time, thus averting inundation of the centre.

Residents will have to take a longer detour from Solan to reach Chandigarh or Dharampur. It will involve an additional journey of around 1.5 hours. The defence authorities had vacated the affected area, including the hospital, after cracks started appearing in some buildings a few days ago.

Experts visit area A team of defence experts visited the area on Thursday. The restoration work will be undertaken with the help of the PWD staff as a major portion of the road has sunk. —Manmohan Sharma, Solan DC

The work to rectify power and water services had begun. A nearby hill was sinking and at least 7-8 buildings had been damaged. Chaproli village atop the hill has also been affected.

Due to the copious flow of muck and boulders down the hill, the villagers are feeling threatened. The area has turned into a sinking zone. Several trees have also been uprooted.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma said a team of defence experts visited the area today and the restoration work would be undertaken with the help of the PWD staff as a major portion of the road had sunk.

