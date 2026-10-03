Subathu’s Gugga Mari fair binds communities together

The four-day Gugga Mari fair has been organised in the quaint town of Subathu in Solan district for decades, bringing together people belonging to various communities.

Celebrated in September, 15 days after the festival of Janmashtami every year, this fair has been designated as a district-level festival.

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The fair is attributed to Gugga Jaharveer, also known as Gogaji or Jahar Peer, a revered folk warrior-hero and snake-god in Northern India and draws devotees from across the region. A 11th-century Chauhan Rajput ruler and warrior from Dadrewa in Churu district of Rajasthan, he was known to be a devoted follower of Guru Gorakhnath.

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Recognised as a Syncretic Symbol, he is revered by both Hindus and Muslims as a secular, cross-communal saint.

According to the folklore of Rajasthan, Gugga had ruled a small kingdom of Dadrewa (in present day Rajasthan). According to a belief, Gugga was born with the blessings of Guru Gorakhnath, who gave ‘Gugal’ fruit to his mother Bachhal, hence came the name Gugga. Another belief is that he was called Gugga because of his remarkable service to cows.

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The fair is widely known as a living symbol of brotherhood where caste, creed and religion take a back seat as Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and other communities celebrate with equal reverence.

It is believed that Gugga resides in the ‘Chhadi’, which is guarded by several warriors. There is a belief that parading it through Subathu town prevents ailments and afflictions or cures them if they already exist. It is placed upon a red or saffron-colour cloth.

A legend has it that 170 years ago, two persons belonging to the Balmiki community were instructed by a divine power in a dream to establish a Gugga Mari temple. Subsequently, they planned to build a shrine but selecting a suitable place for it proved to be an arduous task.

A devotee of Gugga played a pivotal role in identifying the place for the temple construction. He tied a red cord around the neck of a black goat and set it free. After wandering through Subathu town, the goat knelt at a spot, which was designated as the site for the shrine.

The foundation stone of the shrine was laid using soil and bricks brought from Shri Gugga Mari temple in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Over time, people’s faith and devotion towards this sacred site grew, and today, a magnificent temple dedicated to Shri Gugga stands there. Gugga Mari is renowned as a place where wishes are fulfilled. It is believed that visiting the shrine brings relief from afflictions caused by snakes.

Traditional festivities like a wrestling match and various sports and cultural programmes mark the four-day fair.

Residents keenly await this fair and make it a point to pay obeisance and seek the blessings of Gugga Jaharveer, whom they believe ensures their protection throughout the year.

The ceremonial staff of Gugga Jaharveer holds special significance in the fair. It is crafted with great care and devotees worship it with deep devotion.

The traditional puja of the staff is the key ritual marking its inauguration. A symbol of divine insignia, the staff is heavily decorated using multi-colour clothes, peacock feathers, coconuts, etc. It represents the authority, protective umbrella and the presence of the deity. It is carried across Subathu town to the rhythmic beats of traditional musical instruments and residents seek the blessings for their families from natural calamities, snakebites, besides protection for their livestock.

Blending culture, religion and community, the fair has emerged as a symbol of devotion and unity in the region.