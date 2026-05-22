Subedar Baldev Sharma remembered in Bilaspur

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar paid floral tributes to Subedar Baldev Kumar Sharma at the Martyr’s Memorial located in the Changar sector of Bilaspur town on Friday. The Himachal Pradesh Veteran Soldier’s Welfare and Development Committee and the Ex-Servicemen League, Bilaspur, organised the function. District Sainik Welfare Department officials paid tributes to Subedar Sharma during the ceremony. Subedar Sharma was a resident of Nighyar (Maruda) village in the Jhanduta Assembly constituency of Hamirpur district.

Advertisement

He had joined Assam Rifles on June 19, 1980. On May 22, 2016, while he was returning from the Joupi area of Chandel district in Manipur after inspecting a landslide-affected area, his team was ambushed by militants. Subedar Sharma displayed indomitable courage and valour and made the supreme sacrifice while defending the motherland.

Advertisement

Subedar Sharma’s wife, Aruna Devi and his family members were honoured on the occasion. His son Vivek Kumar, daughter-in-law Reema Sharma and grandson Vivaan Sharma, besides Capt Balak Ram Sharma (retd), president of the Himachal Pradesh Veteran Soldiers’ Welfare and Development Committee, and DSP Manish Chaudhary were present on the occasion.