Submit plan to check dumping of rotten apple, HC tells govt

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, July 17

The HP High Court today granted a week to the Advocate General of the state to place on record the proposed action plan of the government authorities to prevent the dumping of rotten apple on the Pinjore-Parwanoo road stretch of the National Highway-5.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel passed the order on the request of Advocate General Anup Rattan, who had requested the court to grant a week’s time to him for placing on record the plan of the authorities concerned for dealing with the problem.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) based on a news report published in The Tribune on November 1 last year under the headline “Stench of rotten apple greets visitors entering Himachal”.

While treating the news item as a PIL, the court had in its earlier order sought the replies of the Deputy Commissioner, Solan; State Pollution Control Board and the HP Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC).

It was reported in the news item that the visitors entering the state were greeted with a stench emanating from trucks loaded with apple parked along the Pinjore-Parwanoo road. These trucks carrying apple packed in gunny bags were lined up along the highway awaiting procurement under the Market Intervention Scheme.

It stated that due to high temperature, the apple start rotting while truckers had to wait for days for its procurement under the Market Intervention Scheme. People were facing a harrowing time inhaling the obnoxious smell, which extends up to a few kilometres. Due to the lack of space, these trucks were parked along the highway, the news report said.

It stated that while quality apple was sold in the market, the remaining were packed in gunny bags and transported to Parwanoo for procurement. The HPMC and HP State Cooperative Marketing and Consumers Federation Ltd (HIMFED) assign the job of procurement to contractors.

