Submit proposal for drone use rules: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today directed the Department of Information Technology to submit within 15 days a proposal for rules regarding the use of drones.

Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the department, said the state government was committed to introducing drone-enabled governance in different departments to facilitate people and monitoring at different levels.

He said for drone operations, the IT Department would be the nodal agency and Deputy Commissioners would extend logistics support to the departments willing to use the technology. “Deputy Commissioners will also identify places for development of drone hubs,” he added.