Submitted many charters in 6 mnths: Teachers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 23

The Himachal Pradesh Government College Teachers Association observed a fast in all 132 government degree colleges today in support of their demand for the grant of new UGC scales as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

Ram Lal Sharma, general secretary of the association, said that teachers had submitted several demand charters and resolutions to the government in the past six months but its indifferent attitude had compelled them to go for a fast.

The teachers would start a symbolic dharna for one hour in their colleges from tomorrow. However, they would continue to perform examination duties, he added.

Besides the pay scales, various other demands of the teachers such as restoration of PhD and MPhil increments, counting of contract period for service benefits, DPC for principal promotions and the creation of professor’s post in colleges were pending, the association said.

The general house of the Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Welfare Association decided to hold a gate meeting from 11 am to 1 pm tomorrow and suspend all evaluation work till their demand was fulfilled, said Joginder Saklani, general secretary of the association.

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Association also held an emergency meeting and decided to wear black badges and observe non-teaching days on May 24 and 25, said SL Kaushal, president of the association.